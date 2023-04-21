DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds will increase across the Front Range Friday with cool highs in the low 50s before the snow arrives during the late evening hours in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Cool with more clouds

Denver will have extra clouds throughout the afternoon with a light breeze and cooler highs on Friday.

Snow pushes into the high country with a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Weather tonight: Light snow showers

Snow moves into the Front Range after the evening hours Friday and lingers into Saturday morning. Overnight lows dip into the upper 20s with lighter winds.

Snowfall totals in the metro will amount to an inch with a bit more along the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

Looking ahead: Brief warmup before rain

Saturday keeps the cloudy skies around with chilly highs in the upper 40s. Light snow lingers in the higher elevations during the day with the possibility of snow along the Front Range in the evening hours.

Sunday is a bit nicer with seasonal highs in the upper 50s and more sunshine.

Monday kicks off the workweek with comfortable highs in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Light rain showers move in for Tuesday with some snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s, and then the upper-40s on Wednesday. Snow and rain are possible on Wednesday with brisk winds.

Thursday has clearing skies with highs in the upper 50s.