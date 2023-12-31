DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will feature cooler but seasonal conditions for the last day of 2023.

Weather today: More clouds

The clouds to increase during the day Sunday as high temperatures are forecasted to max out in the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is around average for this time of the year. The high temperatures across the mountain towns will mainly be in the 30s with a little bit of snow possible around Aspen — around an inch at most.

The metro area will remain dry through the day and night.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly

Everyone is gearing up for New Year’s Eve night, and while there is not any precipitation forecasted, it will certainly be chilly out there.

Denver will drop down into the mid-to-low 20s as lows, meanwhile, some areas across the eastern plains will sink into the lower teens. If you plan on celebrating New Year’s Eve outdoors, bundle up.

Looking ahead: Sunny start to the new year

Denver will kick off 2024 with more sunshine and above-average temperatures. High temperatures top out in the upper 40s and lower 40s.

Tuesday temperatures drop back into the middle to upper 40s, as does Wednesday with plenty of sunshine on the way. On Thursday and Friday, Denver will see a few more clouds with temperatures staying cool but seasonal.