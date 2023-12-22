DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will see some big changes this weekend with cooler temperatures, rain and snow. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday.

Weather tonight: More clouds

Overnight lows are just above average in the low 30s with light winds. Clouds will increase Friday night as snow builds into the southwestern corner of the state.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with evening shower

Snow will impact the mountains south of Interstate 70 on Saturday with cloudy skies in Denver.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s with light rain chances in the evening hours. That rain will swap over to snow by midnight along the Front Range and continue into Sunday morning.

Looking ahead: Sunday snow, Christmas sunshine

Sunday looks cool in Denver with mainly cloudy skies, morning snow and highs in the middle 30s.

Snow tapers in the city by midday, but it will linger over the foothills through the evening. Snow is expected to wrap up across most of the state by midnight.

Snowfall totals in the city look to be about an inch, with 1-3 inches along the Palmer Divide and at the base of the foothills. The foothills could pick up 3-6 inches, with 2-7 inches in mountain towns, and upwards of a foot on the top of some mountains. Model totals have trended lower in the past few days.

On Monday, Christmas Day will start with clouds, but Denver should see sunshine in the afternoon with just below-average highs in the upper 30s. Tuesday is back to seasonal averages with highs in the middle 40s and partly sunny skies.

Denver will keep the clear conditions on Wednesday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Thursday brings back low 50s into the forecast with mainly sunny skies.

Friday is another comfy afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near the 50-degree mark.