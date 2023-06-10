DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be cooler this weekend with afternoon thunderstorms Saturday and more widely scattered showers on Sunday.

Weather today: Morning sunshine followed by afternoon thunderstorms

Morning sunshine will help temperatures climb to the mid-70s.

Pinpoint Weather: mild temperatures June 10.

By the afternoon, clouds will build in followed by showers and thunderstorms.

Pinpoint Weather: temperatures cool as clouds roll in on June 10.

There is a marginal risk for stronger storms turning severe east of Denver.

Weather tonight: Showers clearing, mostly cloudy

Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up this evening. We will be left with a mainly cloudy sky and low temperature in the 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: mild temperatures linger after storm June 10.

Looking ahead: Soggy start to the week followed by warming trend

Cool and wet conditions will stay in the forecast Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Wet start before warmer temperatures.

Drier and warmer temperatures, back to the mid-70s will move in for the second half of the workweek.