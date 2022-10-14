DENVER (KDVR) — Above-average temperatures for Denver weather will give way to a quick cool down over the weekend as winds move through the area.

Weather Tonight:

Denver hit highs in the upper 70s Friday, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. There’s a Red Flag Warning in the northeastern corner of Colorado until 6 p.m.

Weather tomorrow: Cold front on the way

We are tracking a weak cold front that will slide in from the north across metro Denver on Saturday. We will have increasing clouds and it will turn breezy with northeast winds up to 20 mph. Temperatures will be more seasonal in the mid to upper 60s. There could be a few sprinkles or a light rain shower near the Wyoming and Nebraska border. And, there could also be some light rain/snow showers across the higher peaks of the northern mountains.

Weather Sunday: Coolest day of the week

The day will start off with low clouds followed by more sunshine in the afternoon. The wind looks to be light with speeds below 10 mph in most places. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s to low 60s which is below normal for this time of year. Overnight low temperatures will be in the chilly upper 30s. So, there could be some patchy frost. However, we are not expecting temperatures to reach freezing.

Looking ahead: Dry and warm weather returns

Next week is looking dry again with mainly sunny skies each afternoon. High temperatures will return to the upper 60s early in the week. Temperatures will warm even more and reach the low 70s from Wednesday through Friday. There is the possibility of a storm coming across Colorado next Sunday with a return chance for snow in the mountains and rain on the plains.