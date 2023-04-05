DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday will see early sunshine over the city, but clouds and flurries arrive later in the day with below-average highs in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Evening flurry, cool

Sunny skies are here for the start of Wednesday after a record low temperature of 11 degrees early this morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Record morning low on April 5.

Temperatures will stay below average in the low 40s with lighter winds. Clouds increase through the afternoon as light flurries arrive in the evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 5.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

The clouds that produced the flurries will clear overnight as the winds stay light. Temperatures Wednesday night will be below average, dipping into the lower 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on April 5.

Looking ahead: Weekend warmup

Sunshine is back for the Rockies’ home opener game with just below-average highs in the lower 50s.

Friday looks great with warm highs in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Easter weekend is even warmer with highs around the 70-degree mark and partly sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 5.

Monday is even warmer, topping out in the upper 70s with abundant sunshine. Tuesday could see near record-high heat with highs hitting 80 degrees with mainly sunny skies.