DENVER (KDVR) — Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are in Denver on Wednesday with evening flurries. More snow chances arrive along the Front Range on Friday evening in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Cloudy with late flurries

Clouds will stick around the city Wednesday with cooler highs in the low 40s.

Winds will be brisk through most of the day at 10 to 20 mph. Early afternoon flurries are possible with a final round of flurries in the evening hours. Mountain snow totals through Thursday night will be light along Interstate 70.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for March 1 Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by March 2.

Weather tonight: Cool and cloudy

Skies will continue to be cloudy overnight as winds gradually slow. Overnight lows will dip into the 20-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on March 1.

Looking ahead: Friday snow, warming into Sunday

Thursday has a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with a light breeze. Snow is possible in the southeastern corner of the state on Thursday. Highs remain in the low 40s Thursday and Friday.

Friday keeps the extra clouds around with light snow back in the mountains and a light snow shower in the city Friday evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for March 4-5.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with clearing skies and below-average highs in the low 40s. Sunday is the pick of the week as highs top out in the low 50s with abundant sunshine.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 1.

Monday is back to seasonal averages in the upper 40s. Sunshine is still here on Monday afternoon with lighter winds. Tuesday has cloudy skies and snow chances. Highs are cooler Tuesday in the mid-40s.