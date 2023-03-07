DENVER (KDVR) — Mostly cloudy skies will be across the Front Range and Eastern Plains Tuesday with below-average highs in the low 40s. Light flurries are possible for the next two days, but no accumulation is expected in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Morning fog, extra clouds

After some morning fog and light freezing drizzle Tuesday, cloudy skies will stick around through the afternoon.

Winds will be light during the afternoon as cooler highs struggle to get to the low 40s.

Weather tonight: Clouds stick around

Cloudy skies will be around overnight with seasonal lows in the middle 20s. Light flurries are possible in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Looking ahead: Light flurry chances, warmer weekend

We could see some light flurries on Wednesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are cool through the middle of the workweek with highs in the middle 40s.

Thursday also has a small chance for some morning flurries, but clouds will clear through the afternoon.

Friday rounds out the workweek with more sunshine and above-average highs in the low 50s.

The weekend ahead looks mild with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday. Clouds will build through Saturday with the chance for some late-day rain and snow.

Sunday has extra clouds around for the afternoon, as highs are seasonal in the low 50s. Snow may move in overnight Sunday and linger into Monday with stronger winds.

Monday has the chance for light snow and rain through the day with highs possibly in the mid-50s.