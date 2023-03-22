DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn cooler heading into the weekend with a chance for scattered showers every afternoon through Monday.
Weather tonight: Clouds clearing
The mountains will see snow showers become lighter and more isolated after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Roads will still be slick in spots overnight.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s in Denver with clearing skies.
Weather tomorrow: Cool temps
Temperatures will fall to the low 50s Thursday in Denver with a 10% chance for isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.
The mountains will see yet another round of scattered snow showers.
Looking ahead: Chilly weekend, showers
The pattern of spotty showers in eastern Colorado will continue into Friday and stay through the weekend.
Friday in Denver will stay in the low 50s with a 20% chance for rain showers. If temperatures get cold enough, snow could mix in with the rain.
By Friday night, there could be a dusting of snow for some parts of eastern Colorado with no significant road impacts expected.
The mountains will see a better chance for accumulating snow each day with 2 to 10 inches of additional snowfall by Friday night.
Dry weather and warmer temperatures return by next Tuesday.