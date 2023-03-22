DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn cooler heading into the weekend with a chance for scattered showers every afternoon through Monday.

Weather tonight: Clouds clearing

The mountains will see snow showers become lighter and more isolated after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Roads will still be slick in spots overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s in Denver with clearing skies.

Weather tomorrow: Cool temps

Temperatures will fall to the low 50s Thursday in Denver with a 10% chance for isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

The mountains will see yet another round of scattered snow showers.

Looking ahead: Chilly weekend, showers

The pattern of spotty showers in eastern Colorado will continue into Friday and stay through the weekend.

Friday in Denver will stay in the low 50s with a 20% chance for rain showers. If temperatures get cold enough, snow could mix in with the rain.

By Friday night, there could be a dusting of snow for some parts of eastern Colorado with no significant road impacts expected.

The mountains will see a better chance for accumulating snow each day with 2 to 10 inches of additional snowfall by Friday night.

Temperatures will cool to the 30s and 40s over the weekend with scattered showers both days. Showers will be both rain and snow showers depending on timing and temperatures.

Dry weather and warmer temperatures return by next Tuesday.