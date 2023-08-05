DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be cooler with a few afternoon showers at the end of the weekend and start of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Storms

Evening thunderstorms will push east Saturday evening and overnight. This will leave behind clearing clouds and cooler temperatures in the mid-50s.

Temperatures are cool on the night of Aug. 5.

Weather tomorrow: Much cooler, showers

Sunday, Denver will continue this pattern of morning sunshine followed by a few afternoon showers. Temperatures will be much cooler, and only reach a high in the 70s.

Temperatures are cool on Aug. 6.

Looking ahead: Cool, drier start to the workweek

Monday, temperatures will rebound slightly into the lower 80s alongside a slight chance for showers. Temperatures will then climb to the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The workweek starting Aug. 7 will be cool.

Highs by Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be near normal and max out in the upper 80s. This will be followed by an increasing chance for afternoon thunderstorms by Saturday.