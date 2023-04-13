DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay breezy overnight as clouds continue to build in ahead of showers. Red flag warnings are in effect from until 8 p.m. Thursday with gusts up to 45 mph. Rain showers will move in late Thursday night and transition to a cooler rain-snow mix on Friday.

Weather tonight: Breezy ahead of showers

Clouds and breezy conditions will stick around through the evening ahead of showers. Low temperatures will be cooler and fall down to the upper 30s.

Weather tomorrow: Rain and snow showers alongside cooler temperatures

Showers and cooler temperatures will move in on Friday. High temperatures will only reach around 50 degrees and fall to the 30s by around 4 p.m. The falling temperatures will be paired with rain showers that will mix with snowfall after sunset Friday night, then change over to light snowfall after midnight as lows fall to around 30 degrees.

Looking ahead: Showers to start the weekend ahead of a warming trend

The chance for showers will continue into Saturday morning. Snowfall totals will stick to an inch or less in Denver, mostly just on grassy surfaces.

Higher elevations could pick up between 4 and 10 inches. Snow-covered roads and wind gusts reaching 30 mph will make travel hazardous, especially through mountain passes, use caution when traveling through this area. Because of this, winter weather advisories are set to go into effect Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Once the showers wrap up, we’ll be left with a warming trend for the rest of the weekend into the start of the workweek. Above-normal high temperatures in the mid-60s return on Sunday, followed by sunshine and mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.