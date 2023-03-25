DENVER (KDVR) — Cold temperatures hang around for the end of the weekend, with another chance for snow Sunday night into Monday.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear and chilly

Through the evening and overnight, clouds will clear out and the breeze will calm down. Low temperatures will fall to the teens, but feel closer to single digits.

Weather tomorrow: Cool sunshine, overnight snow showers

Sunday will start off cold and dry. Temperatures will fall to the teens, which is 10-15 degrees below normal. Clouds will build on Sunday evening, followed by the chance for showers and temperatures fall from a high of around 40 degrees to a low of around 20 degrees by Monday morning.

Looking ahead: Monday snow, then warming

The next chance for showers will move in late Sunday into Monday. As temperatures fall below freezing Sunday evening, the chance for showers will increase. The Denver metro will start Monday morning with less than an inch of snow, mostly on grassy surfaces. The mountains will see higher totals of a couple of inches. Showers could linger into the evening.

Tuesday through Thursday will feature dry weather and warm temperatures ahead of our next chance for showers which is set to arrive late Thursday into Friday.