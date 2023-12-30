DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be cooler, but seasonal with plenty of sunshine for the first few days of 2024.

Weather tonight: More clouds

Saturday night, more clouds will build in. This paired with a southwesterly breeze will keep temperatures falling to the mid-20s, which is about 5 degrees above average for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny, seasonal

On New Year’s Eve, Denver will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will be cool but seasonal and climb to the low to mid-40s.

Looking ahead: Sunny start to the new year

New Year’s Eve night will be chilly with temperatures falling to the mid-20s. By New Year’s Day, sunshine returns to the forecast with highs around 50 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, and chilly but seasonal temperatures falling to lows in the 20s and highs in the mid-40s. Thursday and Friday, Denver will see a few more clouds with temperatures staying cool but seasonal.