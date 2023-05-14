DENVER (KDVR) – Most of Colorado will have spotty showers for Mother’s Day with cooler highs in the middle 50s along the Front Range.

Weather today: Spotty showers

The scattered rain showers will linger over most of the state today with most of it clearing through the late evening hours. Temperatures will also be on the cooler side, only making it to the middle 50s.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies

As the rain ends, the clouds will be slow to clear overnight. Lows will be mild in the upper 40s with a light wind.

Looking ahead: Warmer with isolated storms

Monday is back to more seasonal highs in the middle 60s, with partly cloudy skies and the chance for an afternoon storm. Tuesday is even warmer in the middle 70s with sunny skies. Wednesday stays in the middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and some later afternoon storms.

Thursday has highs around the 70 degree mark with afternoon and evening storm chances. The chances for late day storms lingers into Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 60s. Saturday kicks off the next weekend with more sunshine and highs in the low 70s