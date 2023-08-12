DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will cool down for the end of the weekend and the start of the workweek.

There will be a slight chance for more showers Sunday and Monday ahead of a stretch of drier and warmer weather.

Weather tonight: Clearing, seasonal

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to exit this evening. Denver will be left with a partly cloudy sky and low around 60 degrees, which is normal for this time of year.

Lows on Aug. 12 are mild. (KDVR)

Weather tomorrow: Morning sun, cooler

Sunday morning, a cold front will move through the area.

This will result in wind gusts out of the north picking up to around 30 mph, encouraging cooler temperatures.

Highs will only reach the upper 70s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Highs on Aug. 13 are mild. (KDVR)

There will also be a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms, mostly over higher elevations.

Looking ahead: Drier, warming up for the workweek

Monday will follow a similar pattern of below-normal temperatures and a slight chance for afternoon showers.

Tuesday, high pressure moves in. This will result in more sunshine and warmer, more seasonal temperatures throughout the week.

Highs Tuesday through Friday will reach around 90 degrees. The chance for showers will start to increase again Friday into next weekend.