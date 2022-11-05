DENVER (KDVR) – Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs.

Weather tonight: Slowing winds, extra clouds

With partly cloudy skies tonight, lows will be cool, but still above average in the middle 30s. The breezy winds will slow in the metro area, but even as they slow in the foothills, gusts can still reach 30 mph.

Weather tomorrow: Cooler Sunday

Sunday will have extra clouds through the day with a light afternoon breeze. Temperatures are a few degrees below average in the middle 50s.

Looking ahead: Warming, then much cooler

Monday begins the workweek with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the low 60s with a light wind. Tuesday is even warmer with highs flirting with 70 degrees as we have mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday is comfy too with lots of sunshine and seasonal highs in the lower 60s.

Snow moves into the mountains late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Denver and the Front Range look to stay dry for Thursday, but winds will be breezy with chilly highs in the low 40s.

Friday is back to sunny skies with cool highs in the mid-40s. Saturday kicks off the next weekend with sunshine and highs in the low 50s.