DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will feature more showers and thunderstorms, especially with the heat of the afternoon. But the severe threat will be limited this weekend thanks to cooler temperatures.

Weather tonight: Rain showers, mild

Friday night rain showers will become more spotty. Temperatures will fall down to the lower 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Showers and cooler temperatures

On Saturday, rain showers will build in and cap temperatures in the 60s. There will be a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, but cooler temperatures will limit the risk of storms becoming severe.

Looking ahead: More showers and thunderstorms

Sunday will stay soggy with the chance for showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a little warmer than Saturday and climb to around 70 degrees.

A warming trend will continue for the workweek with lows staying in the 50s and high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70s. This trend will be accompanied by the chance for some sunshine in the morning followed by increasing clouds and the chance for afternoon thunderstorms every day.