DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cool on Thursday with isolated showers in the lower elevations and more rounds of snow in the mountains.

The unsettled weather will stay in the forecast through Monday of next week.

Weather today: Low 50s and breezy

Temperatures on Thursday will hit the low 50s with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for a rain or rain and snow mixed shower Thursday evening.

Winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20mph on the Front Range, but it will be calmer than Wednesday’s winds.

There will be scattered showers across the mountains with slick roads possible.

Weather tomorrow: Similar to Thursday

Friday’s temperatures will stay around the low 50s in Denver with a 20% chance for scattered showers.

Once again, depending on the time, temperature, and location, a few snow showers could mix in with the rain. Totals will stay less than an inch across Eastern Colorado with no road impacts expected.

Colorado’s mountains will see an additional 2 to 10 inches of snow.

Looking ahead: Unsettled weekend

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 23.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s through the weekend with scattered shower chances on both days. The mountains will see snow showers with the lower elevations seeing a mix of rain and snow showers.

Unsettled weather will stay into Monday with temperatures in the low 40s.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return to the forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday.