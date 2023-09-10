DENVER (KDVR) — Changes have arrived! Keep the umbrella handy the next few days with showers and thunderstorms expected for Denver’s weather.

Weather today: Cooler, cloudy skies

Sunday will be cooler with highs only in the low 70s.

Look for mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles in the morning, but more storms are on the way for the afternoon and evening.

Storms today have the potential to become strong to severe with large hail the biggest threat.

Looking ahead: Cool temps for the workweek

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with upper 60s and a chance for scattered showers.

Rain chances and temperatures in the 70s stick around for most of the week.