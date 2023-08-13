DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather forecast will be cool to start the workweek, but thanks to more sunshine, 90s will return on Tuesday.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, cool

Clouds will linger Sunday night as the breeze calms to 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will fall to the mid-50s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, cool

Monday, there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal, and only reach the upper 70s.

Looking ahead: Sunshine, warmer

Tuesday, sunshine and warmer temperatures will move in. High temperatures on Tuesday will climb to around 90 degrees, which is just a few degrees above normal.

Sunshine and above-normal temperatures will stick around for the rest of the workweek. By the weekend, the slight chance for showers returns.