DENVER (KDVR) – From Saturday’s weak cold front we have a cool Sunday ahead with clouds clearing to the south.

Weather today: Cool with clouds clearing

After a chilly and cloudy start, clouds will gradually clear giving way to sunshine and a cool afternoon.

Weather tonight: Freeze Warning for Plains

A Freeze Warning is in effect starting midnight through 9 AM Monday due to sub-freezing temperatures expected for most of the northeast plains, parts of I-25 corridor, and Palmer Divide.

Protect sensitive vegetation.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine & 60s

An area of high pressure will build across Colorado for much of next week. That will bring mainly sunny skies each day, light wind and temperatures warming through the 60s early in the week to low 70s for the remainder of the week.

Looking ahead: Next system possibly Sunday

There is the possibility of a storm coming across Colorado next Sunday with a return chance for snow in the mountains and rain on the plains.