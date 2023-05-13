DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will stay cool and soggy as we head toward Mother’s Day. Warmer temperatures and the chance for more spring showers return for the workweek.

Weather tonight: More rain showers

Clouds and the chance for rain showers will stick around Saturday night as lows fall to the mid-40s.

Weather tomorrow: Rain showers and cooler

Mother’s Day will be cool and gray with the chance for more rain showers. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 50s, which is nearly 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Warming up with more chances for afternoon showers

A typical spring pattern returns for the workweek. Monday will stay cool with the chance for rain showers and a high in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will rise to the 70s for the rest of the workweek with a daily chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.