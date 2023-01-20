DENVER (KDVR) — Cloudy skies stick around the Front Range Friday with chilly highs and light afternoon snow chances in the Denver weather forecast. A winter system passes through southern Colorado bringing snow to the southeastern corner of the state tonight.

Weather today: Extra clouds, southern snow

Denver will have cloudy skies for Friday with below-average highs in the upper 20s.

A winter system will pass along southern Colorado bringing snow to the southern mountains and may bring some flurries to the city later this evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 20.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect this afternoon in southeastern Colorado.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories for Jan. 20.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with light flurries

Most of the snow will be in southeastern Colorado Friday night with mostly cloudy skies in Denver.

Lows will be below average tonight in the city as we dip into the middle teens.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 20.

Looking ahead: More snow chances, staying cool

On Saturday, partly cloudy skies are over the Front Range with light flurries across the city and Eastern Plains. An inch or less of snow can be expected, with little to no impact.

Highs stay below average in the lower 20s with a light wind.

Sunday has cloudy skies with cool highs in the middle 30s. Snow chances arrive later Sunday evening and linger into early Monday morning.

Snow totals for this system will only be a few inches, meaning minimal impact on the Monday morning commute.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for Jan. 23.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 20s with snow ending early in the morning with slow clearing skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Jan. 20 in Denver

Tuesday has partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds continues through the middle of the week with highs in the lower 30s.