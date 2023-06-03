DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will feature more showers and thunderstorms through Monday but the severe threat will be limited this weekend thanks to cooler temperatures.

Weather today: Showers and cooler temperatures

Today rain will build in and cap temperatures in the 60s.

There will be a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, but cooler temperatures will limit the risk of storms becoming severe.

Main concern will be heavy rain sitting in one spot leading to localized flooding.

Looking ahead: More showers and 60s

Sunday will stay rainy with more widespread showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures also stay in the 60s before warming through the 70s next week.

We start off the week with another stormy day then get back to the trend of morning sunshine followed by some storms each afternoon.