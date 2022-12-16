DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is here to finish off the workweek in Denver, but we stay below average with a brisk afternoon wind. Skies stay clear through the weekend with temperatures that are closer to seasonal averages.

Weather today: Afternoon breeze with chilly sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are back across the Front Range today with cool highs that hover around the freezing mark. Winds could pick up by mid-day with some stronger winds in the eastern plains. With that brisk wind, blowing snow could still be an issue in the plains.

Weather tonight: Clear skies and cool

Skies stay clear tonight with some cold overnight lows. We will be below average as lows dip into the lower teens and single digits. Winds will be light tonight, out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Changing weather next week

The weekend looks mild with highs nearing seasonal averages. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as highs hit the 40-degree mark. This makes for a cool, but mild afternoon for the Broncos game.

Monday is mild with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Things are a bit up in the air for the rest of the week with arctic air moving into the Midwest for the middle of the week. Tuesday highs will be in the mid-30s with sunny skies.

We need to watch Wednesday with a possible winter storm moving in later in the day. Models are not in agreement with what will happen, but we may see some snow across the northern half of the state.

Highs stay in the upper 30s on Wednesday with the system moving in late in the day. Snow might be possible overnight with highs in the 20s for Thursday.