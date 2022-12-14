DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will avoid the light snow that will fall across the plains and higher elevations Wednesday. However, the city will have brisk winds and cooler temperatures in the Denver weather forecast. The weather will continue to dry out as the weekend approaches, but it’ll stay chilly.

Weather today: Blowing snow on the plains

Winds will stay brisk Wednesday afternoon, especially along the Eastern Plains with more blowing snow.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Dec. 14.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the highs are cool and below average in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Light snow is possible again on the Eastern Plains and the higher elevations, but still a change from Tuesday’s blizzard conditions.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecasted winds for Dec. 14. Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals for Dec. 14.

Weather tonight: Cold with slow clearing

Clouds continue to partially clear overnight Wednesday with some cooler lows. Lows end up in the middle teens for Denver, but single digits are easily possible in the Eastern Plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Dec. 14.

Looing ahead: Staying dry, but still chilly

Sunshine makes a return for Thursday with some clouds in the afternoon. Highs stay below average in the lower 30s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday has abundant sunshine with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday is just as mild with extra clouds, making it a chilly day for the Broncos game.

Pinpoint Weather: Broncos forecast for Dec. 18.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with partly cloudy skies and cool highs in the middle 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Dec. 14, in Denver.

Tuesday is very similar with a mix of sun and clouds and chilly highs in the lower 30s.