DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday than they were on Tuesday. With that being said, look for highs to remain above average in the middle to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: In the 70s, breezy at times

Sunshine and dry air continue to dominate the forecast through the weekend.

Highs on Wednesday will max out in the 70s with sunny skies and a bit of a breeze. Look for gusts possible up to 20 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 18

Weather tonight: Clear and mild

Winds will calm down nicely as the evening hours arrive. The northeast will move back into the single digits. Temperatures sink down into the middle to lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Oct. 18

Looking ahead: Still dry and mild

Thursday afternoon will get a bit warmer as highs reach the upper 70s with mainly sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 18

Friday finishes off the workweek with plenty of sunshine. The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts another day with highs around the 80-degree mark. That could be a potential record high.

The next chance for showers won’t be until next Tuesday.