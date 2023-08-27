DENVER (KDVR) — More showers and thunderstorms are in Denver’s weather forecast for the last of the weekend and start of the week.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Monday before the return of sunshine and highs in the 90s.

Weather tonight: Chance for showers, breezy

Sunday night, the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will linger. Lows will be slightly above seasonal norms and fall to the upper 50s.

Chances for rain linger Sunday night, Aug. 27.

Weather tomorrow: Cooler, more thunderstorms

Monday, a cold front will move through in the morning, ushering in cooler air and the chance for more showers.

High temperatures will only reach the mid-70s alongside more showers and an increasing chance for thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Monday, Aug. 28 will have mild temperatures.

Looking ahead: Sunshine returns

Tuesday, sunshine will return to the forecast. Highs will stay comfortable and only reach the lower 80s.

Sunshine and heat are in the forecast on Aug. 27.

Warmer weather is on the way Wednesday and Thursday alongside plenty of sunshine.

This pattern will shift slightly again Friday into the weekend, with morning sunshine followed by the chance for afternoon showers and highs staying around 90 degrees.