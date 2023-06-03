DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cool and soggy for the rest of the weekend. Heading into the workweek, Denver will see a warming trend alongside more afternoon thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Showers, seasonal conditions

Rain showers will become more spotty overnight as low temperatures fall to around 50 degrees.

Rainfall totals for Sunday and Monday could reach over 1 inch in some spots. This is enough to lead to ponding on the roads and isolated flooding.

Weather tomorrow: Cool, more showers

Sunday will feature more widespread showers. Temperatures will only reach the mid-60s, which is about 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Warming trend, afternoon thunderstorms

It will be a soggy start to the workweek with more rain showers in the forecast on Monday. Despite the rain, a warming trend will start through the workweek with highs around 70 on Monday then climbing to nearly 80 degrees by Friday.

Thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall at times, and bring rainfall totals from Saturday through Thursday up to 1 inch to 1.5 inches in many spots.

This warming trend will be alongside morning sunshine followed by afternoon thunderstorms each day.