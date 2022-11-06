DENVER (KDVR) – Extra clouds linger across Denver today with temperatures in the 50s.

Weather today: Cool and Cloudy

Today will have passing clouds through the day with a breeze. Wind will not be as strong as Saturday but will still be around as well as through the midweek.

Temperatures are a touch below average in the low 50s.

Weather tonight: Seasonal Chill

Overnight we will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures will reach into the low 30s.

Weather tomorrow: 60s and gusty

Monday will be warmer in the low 60s with gusty winds.

Looking ahead: Next system Thursday

Warm temperatures and wind continue through Wednesday before our next system. Cold front arrives late Wednesday night to the western slope.

Snow will stay mainly in the western half of the state with only a 10% chance of it arriving in the metro.

The main impact for the metro will be much cooler air with highs only in the 40s into the weekend.