DENVER (KDVR) — Snowfall continues to push out of the region this morning as temperatures remain chilly for today. That means the snowfall that Denver received yesterday will be sticking around for the most part today, but look for the snowfall to melt tomorrow as temperatures warm.

Weather today: Clouds decreasing, temperatures stay chilly

While Denver is going to be dry for today, the snow will not melt too much. High temperatures this afternoon will be on the cooler side of things, in the upper 30s and lower 40s with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. If you do plan on going out and about make sure to take it easy on the roads. They will still be slick.

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Skies continue to clear out overnight as temperatures drop back down into the upper teens and lower 20s. It could be a little breezy at times in the metro area with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a high wind watch in effect for the foothills. that starts this evening. This includes Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range with gusts up to 80 mph possible.

Looking ahead: Seasonal week ahead

Sunday, sunshine and a southerly shift in wind will help bring temperatures back up near 50 degrees. Denver will see similar conditions again on Monday.

Another system will move through on Tuesday. This will bring more showers, the chance for flurries and chillier temperatures. Then, drier conditions with seasonal temperatures move in Wednesday through Friday.