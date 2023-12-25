DENVER (KDVR) – Sunshine is back early on Christmas Day before the wind picks up, clouds increase and snow moves in for Tuesday morning.

Weather today: Chilly with a late breeze

Sunny skies are in Denver for Christmas morning, but clouds will increase through the afternoon as the wind picks up. Highs are below average in the low 30s with the wind making it feel cooler later in the day.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with morning snow

Clouds linger overnight with a breezy wind out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Lows on Monday night will dip into the upper teens with light snow arriving in the morning hours.

Looking ahead: Tuesday snow and wind, then warming

Denver could see a quick dose of snow on Tuesday morning, totaling possibly up to an inch of snow.

Winds will be breezy through Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s.

Snow chances are better across the Eastern Plains where there is a blizzard warning from 11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

That area might see 2-6 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 55 mph, reducing visibilities.

Sunny skies are back for Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the middle 40s with lighter winds.

Thursday looks comfortable with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Denver will keep the upper 40s on Friday afternoon, but a few clouds move in.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday is closer to seasonal averages in the middle 40s with partly cloudy skies.