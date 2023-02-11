DENVER (KDVR) — The weekend starts out with clouds increasing from the west with above-average highs for Denver’s weather. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday, but it’ll be comfortable.

Weather today: Increasing clouds

Mostly sunny skies help highs climb into the middle 50s Saturday with a light wind. Clouds will push in from the west through the afternoon, giving the Front Range some late-day clouds.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, cool

A few clouds linger as we head overnight, keeping lows a few degrees above average. Winds stay light with lows in the middle 20s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday snow

Sunday finishes off the weekend with partly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the middle to upper 40s. Monday is back to abundant sunshine as highs reach the lower 50s again. Tuesday starts off nice with a few clouds and highs topping out in the middle 40s. Clouds will build in as snow pushes in across the western half of the state in the afternoon. Snow will begin late Tuesday night and linger through Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-20s with snow falling for most of the day. The track of the system is still not set, so that means questions on how much snow we’ll pick up. As we get closer, modes will be in better consensus. Snow moves out late Wednesday night.

Thursday has clearing skies and chilly highs that are in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Friday is back to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures keep climbing into the next weekend.