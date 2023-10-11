DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system passing north of Denver weather will push a cold front across the state and bring cooler temperatures, wind and rain and snow.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the mountains will see the first accumulating snow of the season. There will be travel impacts, especially on Thursday and over the higher passes.

Weather tonight: Showers and breezy

There will be scattered rain and snow showers moving through the Colorado mountains. There will also be a few rain showers passing the Front Range and metro Denver this evening. There could be some thunder early Wednesday evening, too.

It will be breezy to windy through the overnight. Temperatures will turn colder in the mountains, changing later from rain/snow to all snow.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Windy, cooler with rain

Snow will continue to fall in the Colorado mountains on Thursday, ending late in the day. There will be some rain showers in Denver, with better chances early in the day.

It will be windy with brisk northwest speeds up to 30 mph at times. And it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s in metro Denver.

Forecast highs on Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: First freeze in Denver, warmer weekend

The showers will end late on Thursday. Sunny skies return on Friday, but the same passing storm will keep windy and cool conditions in place for metro Denver and eastern Colorado.

The wind will turn light late on Friday, and under clear skies, Denver will see its first freeze of the season. Remember to protect plants and external pipes.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The forecast will remain dry and sunny through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will be cool on Saturday followed by a slow-warming trend.

There is another weak cold front arriving next Wednesday into Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures and a return chance for a few passing rain showers for Denver.