DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro dipped into the teens Friday morning, making it the coldest morning this season. Sunshine is back by Friday afternoon, but temps will be cool with highs around 40 degrees in the Denver weather forecast.

Friday’s morning low is the coldest this season on Nov. 11.

Weather today: Cooler afternoon

It will be a frigid start to your Friday with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees. Some areas of the Denver metro could see flurries in the early morning hours.

After some early flurries fall before sunrise, clouds will slowly clear through the first half of the day.

Even with the sunny skies, temperatures will only make it to the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for Friday, Nov.11.

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

If you are making plans for your Friday night, grab that winter jacket, temperatures will be in the teens.

With clear skies overnight, temperatures will dip back down to the upper teens. Winds stay light overnight, but even a light wind can make wind chill values dip into the single digits.

Nov. 11: Clear and cold across Denver Friday night.

Looking ahead: Mild weekend, cold next week

The weekend looks mild, but the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting below-average temperatures.

Highs on Saturday will make it to the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is a little cooler in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Pinpoint Weather Denver weekend forecast

Monday begins the next workweek with chilly temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday has early snow chances with highs in the mid-30s and afternoon clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 11, in Denver.

Skies will partially clear for Wednesday and Thursday, but the cooler weather lingers. Highs for the middle of the week will only make it to the middle and upper 30s.