DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry but cold for the start of the workweek. Monday morning will bring the coldest lows of the season so far.

Weather tonight: Clearing, Cold

Sunday night, clouds will continue to clear. The clearing sky plus snow on the ground makes for the perfect setup for rapidly falling temperatures. Lows will fall down to single digits by Monday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Cold start

Monday will start with some of the coldest temperatures Denver has seen since late February.

This will be followed by sunshine and a southerly breeze that will help highs to climb to the lower 40s. While this is about a 15-degree jump from Sunday’s temperatures, it is still nearly 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead:

Tuesday, a clear sky will bring another cold start. But, sunshine will help keep a slight warming trend going with a high reaching the mid-40s.

Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s while most kids are out trick-or-treating.

Temperatures will keep climbing to the mid-50s to low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, which is much closer to normal for this time of year.

Milder, more seasonal conditions will stick around through the end of the week and into next weekend.