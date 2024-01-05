DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be cold through the weekend ahead of another chance for snow that moves into the metro Sunday into Monday.

Because of the impact this snow will have and the blustery wind, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday.

Weather tonight: Few snow showers, cold

Friday night, the chance for a few snow showers will continue. Snow totals will be minimal in the metro, accumulating to half an inch or less. Temperatures will be cold but seasonal and fall down near 20 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, chilly

On Saturday, any lingering snow showers will come to an end.

This will be followed by decreasing clouds and temperatures falling only reaching highs near 40 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: More snow chances

Sunday, clouds return to Denver while the high country sees more chances for snow showers. Temperatures will be almost 10 degrees colder than normal and only reach a high in the mid-30s. Snow showers will push down from the foothills toward the I-25 corridor Sunday night into Monday.

Snowfall totals by Monday morning will only reach less than an inch for the Denver metro, but will be closer to 2-4 inches for areas above 9,000 feet as well as the Palmer Divide.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert day has been issued for Monday. This is because of accumulating snowfall and below-freezing temperatures which could lead to slick roads and slower travel during commute hours. Monday, wind gusts at times will also pick up to over 30 mph at times which could blow snow and lower visibility.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures return to the forecast on Tuesday. But, this calm weather pattern will be short-lived because another chance for snow and much colder temperatures moves back into the forecast by the end of the week.