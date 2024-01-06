DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cold through the weekend and into the start of next week. Snowfall returns to the forecast Sunday night into Monday.

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for slick roads due to new snow and below-freezing temperatures, as well as stronger wind gusts which will lead to blowing snow as well during commute hours.

Weather tonight: Clouds, cold

Saturday night, clouds will continue to stream into the area. Temperatures will be cold but seasonal, falling to the upper teens.

Weather tomorrow: Chilly, snow late

Sunday, clouds will hang around the area alongside a northerly shift aiding in keeping high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. This will be followed by a chance for light snowfall that will start in the evening.

Looking ahead: More snow chances

Monday, snow showers will continue into the morning.

Snowfall totals will be light, only reaching an inch or so in the metro. The bigger concern for the morning drive will be below-freezing temperatures and a strong wind.

Colder temperatures will lead to slicker roads sticking around, and wind gusts picking up to over 40 mph at times will result in blowing snow limiting visibility.

Tuesday will feature sunshine and more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-40s. This calm weather pattern will be short-lived though, another chance for snowfall and even colder temperatures returns by the end of the week.