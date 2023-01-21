DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another snowstorm for early next week with even colder temperatures.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy and cold

Saturday will have a few morning flurries around with cloudy skies. There will be limited sunshine as lots of clouds stream across the region.

Temperatures will struggle in the upper 20s to low 30s for the Front Range. As a matter of fact, there will only be a few spots across the state that barely get above freezing.

Looking ahead: More snow soon

Tomorrow is mostly cloudy again and cold again before snow moves in for the evening. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for your Monday.

Snow is expected to develop Sunday night and continue into Monday morning. Slick spots and snow-packed roads are possible for the morning commute and then it slowly tapers off late Monday afternoon/evening. Snow totals range between 2 – 6″.

Once the snow ends Monday night, the metro will start to dry out. But, the cold air stays entrenched along the Front Range.

Overnight lows will be in the teens each night. And, highs will struggle to get back above freezing by next Friday. Highs in the middle 40s are normal at this time of year, but winter’s cold is sticking around.