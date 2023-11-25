DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will remain chilly with some light snow showers pushing through. Warmer air is on the way for Monday, however.

Winter weather advisories and warnings continue until Saturday at 11 a.m. for areas that will continue to see slick roads and new snowfall leading to difficult travel.

Weather today: Cold with light snow

Look for snow showers to continue to taper off as we head into the afternoon hours. Clouds will stick around through around dinnertime tonight before the skies clear out. High temperatures this afternoon top out in the lower 20s, well below average for this time of the year. Keep the heaters running!

Weather tonight: Clear skies and cold

Mostly clear skies dominate the area as low temperatures drop down into the lower teens, even into the single digits for some. Wind chill values could drop into the negatives, stay warm!

Looking ahead: Sunshine, slow warming trend

Sunday, sunshine returns to the forecast. Temperatures will stay chilly for the Broncos game, and just reach a high of around 40 degrees by kickoff.

Sun dominates the forecast this week as temperatures slowly but surely warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay below normal on Monday, only reaching a high in the mid-40s, followed by more seasonal temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We stay sunny and mild to wrap up the work week.