DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is in the forecast Friday, but a Pinpoint Weather Alert day has been issued for Saturday, Sunday and Monday as Denver’s weather turns colder with below-zero temperatures, dangerous wind chills and light snowfall.

Weather tonight: Clearing, cold

Thursday night, snow showers will wrap up and clouds will start to clear. Temperatures will be cold and fall to single digits, with wind chills falling below zero.

Weather tomorrow: Increasing clouds, windy

Friday will start off with sunshine, followed by increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cold and only climb into the 30s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Wind speeds will increase through the day, gusting at times to 40 mph.

Looking ahead: Dangerous cold, snow

Saturday, Sunday and Monday the coldest air of the season moves into Colorado. Denver will wake up to a low temperature below zero, followed by highs in the teens or single digits.

Wind chill values will stay below zero, even during most of the day, creating a dangerous cold that could lead to frostbite on exposed skin happening in 30 minutes or less at times. Because of this dangerous cold, wind chill watches, warnings and advisories are set to go into effect through Tuesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Jan. 14

Alongside the cold, there is a chance for more snow showers. Snow will come in waves, giving most of the state an on-and-off chance for light to moderate snow Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Snowfall totals during this time will reach 3-4 inches in the Denver metro, but upwards of 2 feet in some mountain towns. Because of the snow and wind, this could make travel difficult in the high country, so winter storm warnings will remain in place through at least Saturday evening.

A much calmer weather pattern moves in Tuesday. Sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday, aiding in a warming trend and high temperatures back to seasonal norms in the 40s by Wednesday.