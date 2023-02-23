DENVER (KDVR) — After a cold start to the day Thursday, highs in the city will only make it to the 20-degree mark with extra clouds and evening flurries in the Denver weather forecast. Light snow lingers in the mountains with a few inches of accumulation.

Weather today: Below average with late flurries

Extra clouds will push in through most of the day Thursday as highs stay on the cooler side.

Temperatures will only hit the 20-degree mark with light winds. Light snow is possible in the mountains with an evening flurry in the metro area.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Feb. 23 Pinpoint Weather: Snow forecast for Feb. 23 Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for Feb. 23.

Weather tonight: Partial clearing skies and cool

Skies remain partly cloudy Thursday night as winds stay light. Overnight lows will dip into the single digits as the light snow begins to wrap up in the mountains.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Feb. 23.

Looking ahead: Mild weekend, mountain snow

Friday finishes off the workweek with mostly sunny skies and cool highs in the middle 30s.

The weekend looks fantastic with mainly sunny skies on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will make it to the lower to middle 50s. Sunday has chances for snow in the mountains with a mix of sun and clouds along the Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Feb. 25 and 26

Monday starts the next workweek with sunny skies and highs near the 50-degree mark.

A few extra clouds will push in on Tuesday with above-average highs in the low 50s. Snow is possible again in the higher elevations on Tuesday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 23.

Clouds continue to push in on Wednesday with snow lingering in the mountains. Temperatures are closer to seasonal averages on Wednesday afternoon hitting the mid-40s.