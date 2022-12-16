DENVER (KDVR) — A dry weekend is ahead for Denver’s weather with plenty of sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday, but cold remains in the forecast through next week and the next snow chance.

The average high is around 43 degrees, but the forecast does not get close to that reading until Sunday. The Pinpoint Weather team is also tracking more cold next week in Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Weather tonight: Bitter cold

Under clear skies, Friday will have cold overnight low temperatures. Single digits and low teens are forecast across the Eastern Plains of Colorado. The mountains and high valley locations across western Colorado all look to dip below zero.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and dry

Even though temperatures will be chilly over the weekend, there will be plenty of sunshine on both days. And, for the first time in days, there will not be gusty wind, especially across northeastern Colorado, where wind continued to cause blowing and drifting snow and impacted roads.

In the mountains, there will be only a few flurries with little to no accumulation, mainly at the highest peaks in the northern mountains north of Interstate 70.

Looking ahead: Snow, cold return

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a cold front, which will arrive late on Wednesday. That front will bring a chance for light snow with possible accumulation for metro Denver and the Front Range.

Once that cold front passes, temperatures will turn cold again with highs struggling in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will moderate, returning to the 40s for Christmas weekend.