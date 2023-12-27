DENVER (KDVR) — After days of clouds, wind and snow in Denver weather, the holiday storm is finally moving away from Colorado, improving weather conditions across the state.

The travel advisory for the Eastern Plains has ended, and roads are looking better. According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the outlook is quiet for several days heading into the weekend.

Forecast highs across metro Denver on Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear, light wind and cold

Skies will be clear across the state Wednesday night, and the wind will be light. This will allow for some very cold overnight lows.

Most places will be in the single digits and teens, including metro Denver. The coldest lows will be the below-zero temperatures across most mountain towns, especially the northwest corner of Colorado.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny with more melting

Thursday will be filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be cold in the mountains with several places not getting above freezing. The far Eastern Plains will also struggle in the 30s because of a fresh blanket of snow covering the ground.

Most of metro Denver will have temperatures just above seasonal averages in the upper 40s and even close to 50 degrees.

Forecast highs on Thursday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Milder days heading into 2024

The quiet weather pattern will continue into the final weekend of the year. Plenty of sunshine will have metro Denver enjoying a few days in the mild 50s, which will help melt recent snow.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There will be no travel concerns for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day along the Front Range.

There could be some light snow in the Colorado mountains late on New Year’s Eve into early on the holiday. Otherwise, the sunny and pleasant conditions will continue into the start of 2024.