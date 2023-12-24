DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay chilly on Christmas ahead of a much more mild week.

Weather tonight: Clearing, cold

Sunday night, any lingering snow showers will wrap up, followed by decreasing clouds.

Temperatures will be on the cold side and fall to the lower teens. Wind gusts reaching 20 mph will make it feel more like single digits by Monday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny but chilly

Christmas will be sunny and breezy. Temperatures will climb to the 30s but feel about 10 degrees colder as wind gusts pick up to around 25 mph.

Looking ahead: Chance for snow showers Tuesday, then much milder

The next chance for a few light snow showers moves in Monday night into Tuesday. Right now, the biggest impact looks like it will stay east of the Denver metro, bringing windy conditions and measurable snowfall to the eastern plains.

After this system passes, much milder weather moves in. Sunshine returns on Wednesday along with seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s. This will be followed by more sunshine on Thursday and Friday.