DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers linger over the higher elevations Thursday with afternoon and evening rain chances along the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Mild with afternoon showers

Extra clouds stick around the state as rain showers move closer.

Highs still reach the low 70s Thursday before some afternoon showers slide in. It won’t be a washout but Denver could see a flash of light or hear a rumble of thunder.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies, comfy

Showers wrap up in the late evening with slow-clearing skies overnight Thursday.

Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s with a light wind.

Looking ahead: Staying mild with scattered showers

Friday has more sunshine as highs top out in the mid-70s. There is a minimal chance of a shower on Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be warm with above-average highs in the lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies are here for Saturday and Sunday with a small chance for an afternoon shower.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with highs in the low 70s and small shower chances.

Sunshine will be across the area on Tuesday and Wednesday with above-average highs in the middle 70s. Chances for showers are very low on Tuesday, and Wednesday looks dry.