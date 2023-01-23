DENVER (KDVR) — The workweek starts off with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills in the Denver weather forecast. Little to no accumulation is expected Monday, but better mountain snow chances arrive in the middle of the week.

Weather today: Light flurries, staying cloudy

Denver will have cloudy skies on Monday with light flurries in the area.

The foothills and south along the Palmer Divide have a better chance to see a dusting with chilly highs in the upper 20s.

Weather tonight: Cool, cloudy

Cloud cover lingers Monday night with some cool lows dipping down into the lower teens. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Looking ahead: More snow chances

Extra clouds linger through the middle of the week with temperatures remaining below average near the freezing mark.

Light snow is expected to move back into the mountains Tuesday afternoon and can linger through Wednesday.

Light snow is possible Wednesday morning in the metro area with an inch or two accumulating across the state.

Clouds partially clear through the end of the week with a slight bump in temperatures. Highs will be near the 40-degree mark, but that is still below average for this time of the year.

Another system moves in by the end of the weekend with more snow late Saturday and into Sunday. Highs for the weekend will be in the middle 30s.