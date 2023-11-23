DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather and across the state will see clouds Thursday as snow is expected to start later this afternoon in the foothills and overnight for the Front Range.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect from Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Weather advisories across the state on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather today: Cloudy with foothills snow at night

Overcast skies are over the entire state Thursday with cooler Denver highs in the lower 40s.

Light snow is possible in the foothills Thursday afternoon and evening, with some snow along the Front Range by the late evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Snow showers, slippery roads

Snow showers continue overnight with temperatures dipping into the middle teens.

Snow will be the most consistent for the metro on Thursday night as the winds become brisk.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Snow and cold through Saturday

A majority of the snow in the city will taper off Friday morning with snow showers continuing in the high country.

Light snow is possible throughout Friday afternoon with cold highs in the middle 20s. Breezy winds linger most of Friday but will slow into Saturday.

Pinpoint Weather snowfall forecast on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR) Pinpoint Weather snowfall totals on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

Snow should be done by mid-day Saturday with metro totals between 2-4 inches and more into the base of the foothills.

The foothills, including Boulder, will see the bulk of the snow, with totals at 4-9 inches. Some areas of the southern mountains could pick up over a foot.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

After the snow warms up on Saturday, there will be partial clearing in the afternoon and highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday brings back sunny skies and below-average highs in the upper 30s.

Monday begins the next week with sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.

More seasonal averages in the upper 40s will come on Tuesday with mainly sunny skies.

Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies and highs near 50 degrees.