DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will remain mostly cloudy over the Front Range on Wednesday with below-average highs in the low 40s. Winds will pick up slightly Wednesday afternoon but will be much breezier on Thursday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Extra clouds, afternoon breeze

Highs on Wednesday will be about 10 degrees below average in the low 40s with a brisk afternoon wind.

Clouds will stay across the city today with some light morning freezing drizzle. Take caution while heading out on the morning commute. Many experienced slick conditions when freezing drizzle fell Tuesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on March 8.

Weather tonight: Light flurries, partly cloudy

Light flurries are possible overnight Wednesday with cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly clear into the early morning with temperatures dipping to the middle 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on March 8.

Looking ahead: Warming temperatures

Thursday will have highs in the upper 40s with a breezy afternoon wind. Winds can be up to 20-30 mph with higher gusts and partly sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on March 9.

Friday is looking nicer with highs in the middle 50s as winds are lighter and sunny skies are back over the Front Range.

Saturday starts the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs nearing the 60-degree mark. Winds will be brisk with the chance for some light rain through the afternoon and evening.

Sunday is a little cooler after a cold front pushes through with highs in the low 50s. Extra clouds stick around with lighter winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast on March 11 and 12.

Monday starts off the next workweek with highs in the low 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 8.

Tuesday is a bit warmer with highs topping out in the low 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.