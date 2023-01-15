DENVER (KDVR) — It will be mostly cloudy Sunday with rain and snow moving across the state.

This is just the beginning of an active weather pattern this week.

Weather today: Cooler and cloudy

Cloudy skies and cooler more seasonal temperatures across the state today.

Snow showers have already started in the mountains and will be heavy from time to time making travel difficult.

Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday in the mountains. 3-6 inches of snow is expected in places like Aspen and Vail.

The San Juan mountain range could receive a foot to 16 inches of snow. The heaviest snowfall should be Sunday morning.

For the I-25 corridor, rain showers will pass by in the afternoon transitioning to snow Sunday night with little to no accumulation expected.

Looking ahead: MLK day and beyond

This first of three storm systems exits early tomorrow so it will look mostly sunny for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with highs in the mid-40s and breezy.

Another storm system swings into the mountains on Monday afternoon. Snow continues in the mountains Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

The timing for snow along the I-25 corridor will be from Tuesday night through midday Wednesday, which will impact that morning’s commute.

Another system is headed for Colorado late Thursday and Friday.